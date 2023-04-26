By fighting terrorism, Turkey is actually fighting the US, interior minister says

Turkey's interior minister said that by fighting against terrorism, the country was actually fighting against the US.
Suleyman Soylu, whose aforesaid words were quoted by Ulusal TV, said that Turkey was pursuing all terrorist organizations.
"We are pursuing everyone. We are pursuing all organizations such as FETO [i.e., Muslim preacher Fethullah Golen's organization to which Ankara links the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey], PKK [i.e., the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is banned in Turkey], DAESH [i.e., IS, which is banned in Russia as a terrorist organization]. We are not fighting against the PKK, we are fighting against the US. Are we so naive that we don't know that? We know that. The US wants to create a terrorist state there," said the Turkish interior minister.