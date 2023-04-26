News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 26
USD
387.33
EUR
427.84
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 26
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.33
EUR
427.84
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
By fighting terrorism, Turkey is actually fighting the US, interior minister says
By fighting terrorism, Turkey is actually fighting the US, interior minister says
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey's interior minister said that by fighting against terrorism, the country was actually fighting against the US.

Suleyman Soylu, whose aforesaid words were quoted by Ulusal TV, said that Turkey was pursuing all terrorist organizations.

"We are pursuing everyone. We are pursuing all organizations such as FETO [i.e., Muslim preacher Fethullah Golen's organization to which Ankara links the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey], PKK [i.e., the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is banned in Turkey], DAESH [i.e., IS, which is banned in Russia as a terrorist organization]. We are not fighting against the PKK, we are fighting against the US. Are we so naive that we don't know that? We know that. The US wants to create a terrorist state there," said the Turkish interior minister.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos