Wednesday
April 26
L-410-UVP E20 passenger plane successfully lands at Armenia's Kapan city airport (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


And L-410-UVP E20 passenger plane, which can carry 19 passengers, successfully landed today at 11:58am local time at Syunik Airport of Kapan, Armenia.

This aircraft is registered in Armenia, the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

This was a test flight.

The aforesaid aircraft took off from Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan at 10:10am.

The Kapan city airport has been renovated according to international standards and was certified by the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia in 2020.

This flight was historic as there have been no flights at the Kapan airport since the 1990s, except for one private flight in 2017.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
