Uruguay defense minister: Our solidarity with our Armenian community compatriots

Armenia government plans to cancel licensing for sale, import of certain types of alcohol

US ambassador to Armenia visits Matenadaran (PHOTOS)

Argentina defense minister: 108 years after Armenian Genocide we continue to hope that there will be recognition

Explosion of mobile phone battery kills 8-year-old girl in India

Kremlin: Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation around Karabakh

GlobalData joins forces with Annual Investment Meeting as knowledge partner

16 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, 11 others return

Borrell: Karabakh Armenians’ rights, security must be ensured

Pashinyan, Putin discuss current situation at Lachin corridor

Armenia appeals to UN International Court of Justice on installing of Azerbaijani checkpoint on Hakari bridge

Macron to Armenia President: I would like to confirm France's support for process of building peace in region

Peggy Garabekian to represent Armenia at Miss United Nations 2023 (PHOTOS)

Deputy FM, European Parliament member underscore EU monitoring mission deployment in Armenia

China admits its Zhurong rover has not come out of hibernation mode

European Parliament: Azerbaijan violated international obligations

By fighting terrorism, Turkey is actually fighting the US, interior minister says

L-410-UVP E20 passenger plane successfully lands at Armenia’s Kapan city airport (PHOTOS)

Turkey defense minister calls Syria talks in Moscow ‘positive’

Joe Manganiello plans to visit Armenia in connection with new project (PHOTOS)

Quake occurs in Turkey’s Adana

Messi demands salary increase from PSG

Turkeys Erdogan feels ill on live broadcast, broadcast interrupted

Armenia FM, Russia deputy FM discuss regional security issues

US State Department: Setting up checkpoint by Azerbaijan undermines efforts to establish confidence in peace process

Vinicius Junior: It was bad evening, we apologize

Spotify tops 500 million monthly active users, but revenue falls short of expectations

Armenia PM has telephone conversation with European Council head

Yerevan-Kapan-Yerevan test flight to be conducted today

Karabakh FM: Azerbaijanis will probably try to inspect trucks at this moment, then also people

France Senate: There is fire in Armenia and Karabakh but international community’s eyes are in different direction

La Liga: Real lose astonishingly (VIDEO)

Canada is deeply concerned about Azerbaijan's establishment of checkpoint in Lachin corridor

Flexible interface and AI solutions: Opera introduces new and redesigned Opera One browser

Relocation of 28 patients from Artsakh canceled because of Azerbaijan’s deployment of checkpoint

General Singh Rana: India and Iran are working to expand military cooperation

Armenia ombudsperson draws US ambassador's attention to urgency of protecting rights of people living in Karabakh

Gegharkunik provincial governor: Information about closing of Armenia’s Sotk gold mine is not true

NATO Secretary General calls on Georgia to redouble reform efforts

Entry of humanitarian goods from Armenia to Artsakh has been somewhat restored

Sputnik Armenia: Russian peacekeeping force in Karabakh has new commander

Samsung designs the most powerful processor for smartphones: Can it beat Apple A16 Bionic?

Rasmussen: There must be political and economic consequences for Azerbaijan

State minister: Humanitarian goods’, fuel imports to Karabakh completely disrupted

Foreign Minister of Iceland: Free movement through the Lachin corridor must be restored

Puppy that ate his owner’s toe may have saved his leg

Biden and Harris have started raising campaign donations

How to run iPhone apps on Android smartphones?

Thomas de Waal: There will be new conflict between Karabakh and Azerbaijan

digiPOS digital terminal from Ardshinbank: cash register in your smartphone

Marukyan: US, France, Russia, EU ready to guarantee implementation of peace treaty to be signed with Azerbaijan?

Israel ambassador expresses solidarity with Armenian people

Aliyev promises Europe more Azerbaijani natural gas

Azerbaijanis put ‘You are entering the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan’ road sign near Hakari bridge

Armenia economic activity index up 12.2% in first quarter

10 most promising professions of the future according to AI

Bob Menendez: It's time to halt security assistance to Baku

Explanation made regarding Armenia v. Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan v. Armenia court cases

Armenia opposition MP: Russia is taking steps on the spot, Azerbaijan internal troops are also there

Pelosi: Last year our delegation had solemn honor to visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Armenia flag hoisted over Italy’s Reggio Calabria city hall

Biden to run in 2024 US presidential race

Karabakh MP: Negotiations to reopen Hakari bridge are in progress with Azerbaijan

iPhone to get a new "superhero" app: What does Marvel have to do with it?

CoE Commissioner for Human Rights says she tried to visit Karabakh but could not

Schiff: International observers should have been sent to Karabakh, Lachin corridor years ago

US Congress members re-introduce Armenian Genocide Education Act to House of Representatives

Adam Schiff: There should be sanctions on Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Pashinyan to Israel’s Netanyahu: Our relations have positive prerequisites for moving to new qualitative level

Chaarat Gold company discontinues talks for Lydian Armenia purchase

Gonorrhea can be transmitted through kissing

American Armenians march, with huge Karabakh flag, to Turkey embassy in Washington

Adam Schiff: I've never been more concerned, frankly, that there may be another major outbreak of war

Germany Bundestag human rights committee head: New Azerbaijani checkpoint contradicts international law

Why is Meta management getting big bonuses amid massive layoffs, losses?

Loucas Fourlas visits border regions of Armenia’s Syunik province

Adam Schiff submits to US Congress draft resolution recognizing Karabakh independence

France FM to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, to discuss situation in Lachin corridor

Newspaper: Pashinyan-Putin telephone conversation result being awaited

Karabakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan takes blatantly brazen step that directly contradicts tripartite statement

Apple wins court case with Epic Games that has been going on for almost 3 years: Why was Apple sued?

Kamala Harris on Armenian Genocide: Let us never forget, let us rededicate ourselves to speaking out against hate

Let's all stand together and remember the 1.5 million people who lost their lives: Kim Kardashian commemorates the anniversaty of Armenian Genocide

Bruno Retailleau: Azerbaijani checkpoint installation on Hakari bridge could be beginning of new large-scale operation

Canada FM issues message on Armenian Genocide 108th anniversary

The struggle for international recognition of this horrific crime continues. President of Cyprus

U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE: The United States is deeply concerned about Azerbaijan's actions

Russian Premier League: Spertsyan scores goal, makes assist (VIDEO)

What main camera will the iPhone 15 Pro Max get?

Valérie Boyer: Turkey has started a new war of aggression in Armenia and Artsakh

The Second President of Armenia visited Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex with his wife and son

Azerbaijan's decision to set up checkpoints in the Lachin corridor contradicts EU’s call to reduce tensions

Russian Defense Ministry noted Azerbaijan's unilateral and uncoordinated actions

Foreign Minister of Artsakh Meets with Head of the Republicans Group of the French Senate

France commemorates 108th Anniversary of 1915 Armenian Genocide: Macron

Commemoration ceremony was held in Amsterdam near the monument dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide

Mysterious spirals in the sky of Alaska։ What is it and how does it occur?

Marseille, Milan want to sign Spertsyan

PACE Rapporteur wants to visit Lachin corridor

Trudeau on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day: Canada will continue to promote peace and justice