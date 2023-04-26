News
Deputy FM, European Parliament member underscore EU monitoring mission deployment in Armenia
Deputy FM, European Parliament member underscore EU monitoring mission deployment in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Paruyr Hovhannisyan on Tuesday received a delegation led by Loucas Fourlas, Cypriot Member of the European Parliament and chairman of the latter’s friendship group with Armenia, the latter’s foreign ministry informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the meeting, Hovhannisyan and Fourlas reflected on the security situation in the South Caucasus, the importance of the deployment of an EU monitoring mission in Armenia, the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan and its new encroachments on the sovereign territory of Armenia, as well as the need for the immediate release of all Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijani captivity.

Also, a number of matters on the Armenia-EU partnership agenda were discussed, including interparliamentary cooperation.

Paruyr Hovhannisyan lauded the principled position of the European Parliament in matters of primary importance for the Armenian side, which was reflected in the relevant resolutions and reports.
