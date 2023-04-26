News
Wednesday
April 26
News
Kremlin: Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation around Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the press service of the Kremlin informed.

They discussed the development of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, emphasizing the task of resolving the practical issues of stability and security in the region.

In the context of the current aggravation of the situation in the Lachin corridor, the importance of the steady implementation of the entire complex of fundamental agreements by the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan was confirmed.

Also, President of Russia expressed his solidarity with the Armenian people on the occasion of the Armenian Genocide Memorial Day.

An agreement was reached to continue contacts at various levels.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
