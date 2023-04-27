Skoda reveals schedule for introduction of its novelties

Skoda has revealed the schedule for the introduction of its novelties, also reminding that it is accelerating the pace of electrification of its model series, writes Kolesa.ru. Accordingly, in 2026, there will be six electric cars in its assortment, and in 2027, investments for the creation of these cars will amount to 5.6 billion euros in total.

In the near future, Skoda will present the updated European Kamiq SUV and the Scala hatchback. And in the autumn of this year, the presentation of the second generation Skoda Kodiaq crossover and the fourth generation Skoda Superb crossover—liftback and universal—is planned. There are no details about restyling of young models yet. But the new Kodiaq and Superb are presented in teasers, and it is also announced that these cars will retain gasoline and diesel engines, and will also have hybrid versions—"soft" and rechargeable.

In 2024, Skoda will introduce a new electric SUV; as expected, this model will be sold under the name Elroq—working name: Compact. In the company, this SUV with a length of about 4.5 meters is called either the successor of the current Karoq, or an alternative; apparently, over time, this electric car will push out the internal combustion engine model.

The appearance of the Skoda Elroq will be in the new Modern Solid style that was first shown on last year's Vision 7S concept. By the way, all electric cars of this brand will be carriers of this style. In addition, the Skoda Octavia will be updated next year; but there are no details about the changes yet.

Another all-new Skoda electric car is slated to premiere in 2025, and it is still known internally as the Small. As we can guess, it will be Skoda's smallest electric car—about 4.1 meters long, and it will also be the cheapest; the company promises a starting price of about 25,000 euros. In 2025, the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe electric SUVs will also be updated—and with the same Modern Solid style.

And, in 2026, Skoda's range will be supplemented with two electric cars at once: a station wagon and a large seven-seater crossover; now they are designated as Combi and Space.