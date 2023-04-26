News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 26
USD
387.33
EUR
427.84
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 26
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.33
EUR
427.84
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
Russian presidential spox comments on Biden decision to run for second term
Russian presidential spox comments on Biden decision to run for second term
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Speaking about US President Joe Biden's decision to run in the 2024 presidential election, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that not them, but US voters should think about that.

"We don't need to think about that. The voters of the USA should think about that. That question concerns them more, and they should analyze the situation, make predictions, etc.,” Peskov told reporters.

Incumbent Biden on Tuesday officially announced that he plans to run in the US presidential election in 2024.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos