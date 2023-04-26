News
Wednesday
April 26
Wednesday
April 26
shamshyan.com: Man, 31, hospitalized in Yerevan in unconscious state, dies hours later
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A tragic incident took place in Yerevan on Tuesday, shamshyan.com reports.

At around 4:25pm, the police received a report that a person was lying unconscious on the street part of a building in Armenia’s capital.

An ambulance staff who were dispatched to the scene took this injured man, who was in critical condition, to a hospital, where, however, he died hours later without regaining consciousness.

The police officers found out that the deceased was Yerevan resident Aram Ch., 31.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched criminal proceedings into this incident.

It will be determined whether this was a suicide, an accident, or the result of carelessness.

Also, a forensic medical examination of the body was ordered.
