Russia Federal Security Service announces prevention of terrorism in Simferopol naval hospital
Russia Federal Security Service announces prevention of terrorism in Simferopol naval hospital
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) informed about the arrest of a Russian who was preparing a terrorist attack at the Naval Clinical Hospital of the Russian defense ministry in Simferopol.

As a result of the search of this arrested person, an improvised explosive device with damaging elements in the form of nails was seized, as well as an incendiary improvised explosive device, the public relations center of the FSB reported.

The investigation department of the FSB launched criminal cases pursuant to the articles of preparation of terrorism and possession of illegal weapons and explosive materials or their illegal circulation.

The Russian FSB did not provide any other details about the respective special operation, and did not reveal the identity of the arrested person.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
