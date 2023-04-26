News
ARF party official briefs European Parliament member on security situation around Armenia
ARF party official briefs European Parliament member on security situation around Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Hagop Der Khatchadourian, a representative of the Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party, on Tuesday received the delegation headed by Loucas Fourlas, Cypriot Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and chairman of the latter’s friendship group with Armenia, who has arrived in the country on a fact-finding mission, the ARF informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The MEP presented the goals and expected results of his visit to Armenia, as well as his visit the previous day to the border areas of Armenia’s Syunik Province and the starting point of the Lachin corridor, where the Azerbaijani side has set up an illegal checkpoint, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Der Khatchadourian, in turn, thanked Fourlas for his long-term pro-Armenian activities, and briefed him on the security situation around Armenia.

Also, they exchanged views on the effective protection of Armenian interests in the EU, the organizing of joint initiatives in the near future, and the urgent need to hold debates on Armenian issues in the European Parliament.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
