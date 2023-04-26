News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 26
USD
387.33
EUR
427.84
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 26
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.33
EUR
427.84
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
Armenia MFA: Specific timeframe, details of FMs’ meeting postponed in December being discussed with Russia
Armenia MFA: Specific timeframe, details of FMs’ meeting postponed in December being discussed with Russia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The specific timeframe and details of the meeting between the ministers of foreign affairs of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan that was postponed in December are being discussed with the Russian side. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia in response to a written inquiry by Armenian News-NEWS.am.

We had asked whether a new meeting was expected between Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.

"In case of clarity on the matter, the public will be properly informed, as before," the Armenian MFA added.

The Armenian side had proposed to postpone the meeting between the ministers of foreign affairs of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan scheduled for December 23 of last year in Moscow. According to the Armenian MFA, the Armenian FM’s priority at that time was the unhindered reopening of the Lachin corridor that was closed by Azerbaijan, and addressing the issues as a result of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ARF party official briefs European Parliament member on security situation around Armenia
Hagop Der Khatchadourian received a delegation headed by Loucas Fourlas…
 Deputy FM, European Parliament member underscore EU monitoring mission deployment in Armenia
Paruyr Hovhannisyan received a delegation led by Loucas Fourlas…
 Armenia FM, Russia deputy FM discuss regional security issues
Ararat Mirzoyan and Mikhail Galuzin held consultations in Yerevan…
 Explanation made regarding Armenia v. Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan v. Armenia court cases
The parties can submit their observations regarding the preliminary objections submitted by the other party within a period to be determined by the International Court of Justice…
 Adam Schiff: There should be sanctions on Azerbaijan
The language of equivalence encourages Baku, the US congressman said…
 Loucas Fourlas visits border regions of Armenia’s Syunik province
The Cypriot Member of the European Parliament and chairman of the latter’s friendship group with Armenia is in the country, from Monday to Wednesday…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos