Pope Francis reflects on medieval Armenian monk Saint Gregory of Narek

Kvien reiterates US commitment to supporting Armenia’s progress

ARMBUSINESSBANK Supervisory Board member Gerard Hofmann: Armenia is fantastic, marvelously beautiful country

Armenia flag raised in area of Spain’s Santa Coloma de Gramenet city hall (PHOTOS)

Armenia MFA: Specific timeframe, details of FMs’ meeting postponed in December being discussed with Russia

Turkish presidential spox: Armenia economy will breathe with reopening of Turkey border

France senator: Azerbaijan violated international law by installing checkpoint at Lachin corridor entrance

Stratfor: West's lack of response to checkpoint may prompt Azerbaijan to continue violating ceasefire

ARF party official briefs European Parliament member on security situation around Armenia

Yerevan Garrison Hospital head detained

Uruguay defense minister: Our solidarity with our Armenian community compatriots

Armenia government plans to cancel licensing for sale, import of certain types of alcohol

US ambassador to Armenia visits Matenadaran (PHOTOS)

Argentina defense minister: 108 years after Armenian Genocide we continue to hope that there will be recognition

Russia Federal Security Service announces prevention of terrorism in Simferopol naval hospital

Turkey’s Erdogan says he feels well

shamshyan.com: Man, 31, hospitalized in Yerevan in unconscious state, dies hours later

Russian presidential spox comments on Biden decision to run for second term

Iran supreme leader’s former representative assassinated

Kremlin: Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation around Karabakh

16 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, 11 others return

Borrell: Karabakh Armenians’ rights, security must be ensured

Pashinyan, Putin discuss current situation at Lachin corridor

Armenia appeals to UN International Court of Justice on installing of Azerbaijani checkpoint on Hakari bridge

Macron to Armenia President: I would like to confirm France's support for process of building peace in region

Deputy FM, European Parliament member underscore EU monitoring mission deployment in Armenia

European Parliament: Azerbaijan violated international obligations

By fighting terrorism, Turkey is actually fighting the US, interior minister says

L-410-UVP E20 passenger plane successfully lands at Armenia’s Kapan city airport (PHOTOS)

Turkey defense minister calls Syria talks in Moscow ‘positive’

Quake occurs in Turkey’s Adana

Turkeys Erdogan feels ill on live broadcast, broadcast interrupted

Armenia FM, Russia deputy FM discuss regional security issues

US State Department: Setting up checkpoint by Azerbaijan undermines efforts to establish confidence in peace process

Armenia PM has telephone conversation with European Council head

Yerevan-Kapan-Yerevan test flight to be conducted today

Karabakh FM: Azerbaijanis will probably try to inspect trucks at this moment, then also people

France Senate: There is fire in Armenia and Karabakh but international community’s eyes are in different direction

Canada is deeply concerned about Azerbaijan's establishment of checkpoint in Lachin corridor

Relocation of 28 patients from Artsakh canceled because of Azerbaijan’s deployment of checkpoint

General Singh Rana: India and Iran are working to expand military cooperation

Armenia ombudsperson draws US ambassador's attention to urgency of protecting rights of people living in Karabakh

Gegharkunik provincial governor: Information about closing of Armenia’s Sotk gold mine is not true

NATO Secretary General calls on Georgia to redouble reform efforts

Entry of humanitarian goods from Armenia to Artsakh has been somewhat restored

Sputnik Armenia: Russian peacekeeping force in Karabakh has new commander

Rasmussen: There must be political and economic consequences for Azerbaijan

State minister: Humanitarian goods’, fuel imports to Karabakh completely disrupted

Foreign Minister of Iceland: Free movement through the Lachin corridor must be restored

Biden and Harris have started raising campaign donations

Thomas de Waal: There will be new conflict between Karabakh and Azerbaijan

digiPOS digital terminal from Ardshinbank: cash register in your smartphone

Marukyan: US, France, Russia, EU ready to guarantee implementation of peace treaty to be signed with Azerbaijan?

Israel ambassador expresses solidarity with Armenian people

Aliyev promises Europe more Azerbaijani natural gas

Azerbaijanis put ‘You are entering the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan’ road sign near Hakari bridge

Armenia economic activity index up 12.2% in first quarter

Bob Menendez: It's time to halt security assistance to Baku

Explanation made regarding Armenia v. Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan v. Armenia court cases

Armenia opposition MP: Russia is taking steps on the spot, Azerbaijan internal troops are also there

Pelosi: Last year our delegation had solemn honor to visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Armenia flag hoisted over Italy’s Reggio Calabria city hall

Biden to run in 2024 US presidential race

Karabakh MP: Negotiations to reopen Hakari bridge are in progress with Azerbaijan

CoE Commissioner for Human Rights says she tried to visit Karabakh but could not

Schiff: International observers should have been sent to Karabakh, Lachin corridor years ago

US Congress members re-introduce Armenian Genocide Education Act to House of Representatives

Adam Schiff: There should be sanctions on Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Pashinyan to Israel’s Netanyahu: Our relations have positive prerequisites for moving to new qualitative level

Chaarat Gold company discontinues talks for Lydian Armenia purchase

American Armenians march, with huge Karabakh flag, to Turkey embassy in Washington

Adam Schiff: I've never been more concerned, frankly, that there may be another major outbreak of war

Germany Bundestag human rights committee head: New Azerbaijani checkpoint contradicts international law

Loucas Fourlas visits border regions of Armenia’s Syunik province

Adam Schiff submits to US Congress draft resolution recognizing Karabakh independence

France FM to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, to discuss situation in Lachin corridor

Newspaper: Pashinyan-Putin telephone conversation result being awaited

Karabakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan takes blatantly brazen step that directly contradicts tripartite statement

Kamala Harris on Armenian Genocide: Let us never forget, let us rededicate ourselves to speaking out against hate

Bruno Retailleau: Azerbaijani checkpoint installation on Hakari bridge could be beginning of new large-scale operation

Canada FM issues message on Armenian Genocide 108th anniversary

The struggle for international recognition of this horrific crime continues. President of Cyprus

U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE: The United States is deeply concerned about Azerbaijan's actions

Valérie Boyer: Turkey has started a new war of aggression in Armenia and Artsakh

The Second President of Armenia visited Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex with his wife and son

Azerbaijan's decision to set up checkpoints in the Lachin corridor contradicts EU’s call to reduce tensions

Russian Defense Ministry noted Azerbaijan's unilateral and uncoordinated actions

Foreign Minister of Artsakh Meets with Head of the Republicans Group of the French Senate

France commemorates 108th Anniversary of 1915 Armenian Genocide: Macron

Commemoration ceremony was held in Amsterdam near the monument dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide

PACE Rapporteur wants to visit Lachin corridor

Trudeau on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day: Canada will continue to promote peace and justice

Greece PM on Armenian Genocide: We are against any act that incites discrimination, violence against humanity

European People's Party on Armenian Genocide: We urge Turkey to acknowledge reality of past

Italy MP: International organizations’ access to Karabakh for humanitarian aid should be facilitated

PACE pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims with minute of silence (VIDEO)

Representation at ECtHR: Armenia will apply to International Court of Justice regarding Lachin checkpoint matter

Yeghishe Kirakosyan: Armenia will apply to International Court of Justice regarding Lachin checkpoint issue

Levon Aronian: Message of remembering and demanding must be directed towards ourselves

Biden: We renew our pledge to never forget Armenian Genocide