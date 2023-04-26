Armenia MFA: Specific timeframe, details of FMs’ meeting postponed in December being discussed with Russia

The specific timeframe and details of the meeting between the ministers of foreign affairs of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan that was postponed in December are being discussed with the Russian side. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia in response to a written inquiry by Armenian News-NEWS.am.
We had asked whether a new meeting was expected between Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.
"In case of clarity on the matter, the public will be properly informed, as before," the Armenian MFA added.
The Armenian side had proposed to postpone the meeting between the ministers of foreign affairs of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan scheduled for December 23 of last year in Moscow. According to the Armenian MFA, the Armenian FM’s priority at that time was the unhindered reopening of the Lachin corridor that was closed by Azerbaijan, and addressing the issues as a result of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.