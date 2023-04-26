Pope Francis reflects on medieval Armenian monk Saint Gregory of Narek

At his weekly General Audience, Pope Francis continues his catechesis on apostolic zeal, and reflects on the prayer of monks and nuns as the “beating heart” of the Church’s mission, Vatican News reported.
The Holy Father’s catechesis focused in particular on Saint Gregory of Narek, a medieval Armenian monk who, he said, offers a shining example of the universal, all-embracing love which Christians are called to.
As another example of this calling, Pope Francis offered Saint Gregory Narek, a tenth century Armenian monk.
Saint Gregory, the Pope said, spent almost his entire life in the monastery of Narek, where he “learned to peer into the depths of the human soul and, by fusing poetry and prayer together, achieved the pinnacle of both Armenian literature and spirituality.”
What most strikes him about the saint, the Holy Father went on, is his “universal solidarity”—his identification with all people and his decision to dedicate his life to praying for them.
He sees the faults of humanity not primarily in others, the Pope continued, but in himself, writing in his masterpiece, the Book of Lamentations.
This universal solidarity, Pope Francis stressed, was not exclusive to St Gregory, but is rather a feature of the lives all nuns and monks, who, "like Jesus, take on the world's problems, the difficulties, the illnesses, many things, and pray for others."
The Pope thus ended his catechesis with an encouragement to his listeners to visit monasteries whenever possible.