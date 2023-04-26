News
Wednesday
April 26
Wednesday
April 26
New commander of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh appointed
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Since April 25, Colonel General Alexander Lentsov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces, has been appointed commander of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, RF Defense Ministry bulletin says.

Previously, the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh was commanded by Major General Andrei Volkov.

"Since April 25, 2023, Colonel General Alexander Lentsov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, has been appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent," the statement reads.
