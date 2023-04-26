New commander of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh appointed

Since April 25, Colonel General Alexander Lentsov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces, has been appointed commander of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, RF Defense Ministry bulletin says.
Previously, the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh was commanded by Major General Andrei Volkov.
"Since April 25, 2023, Colonel General Alexander Lentsov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, has been appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent," the statement reads.