News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 26
USD
387.33
EUR
427.84
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 26
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.33
EUR
427.84
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
Artsakh Foreign Minister Meets with MEP Loucas Fourlas
Artsakh Foreign Minister Meets with MEP Loucas Fourlas
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On 26 April, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan met with Cypriot member of the European Parliament and Chair of the European Parliament Friendship Group with Armenia Loucas Fourlas, who arrived in Armenia with a fact-finding mission. Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports. 

The interlocutors discussed the situation around Artsakh in the post-war period. The member of the European Parliament called the installation of an illegal Azerbaijani checkpoint in the Lachin corridor inadmissible. Mr. Loucas Fourlas assured that he will spare no effort for the resolution of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh caused by the blockade.

Mr. Gevorg Ghukasyan, Special Project Manager at Armenian National Committee-International also participated in the meeting.

Earlier, the delegation led by Loucas Fourlas visited the Syunik region and made observations in the areas adjacent to the beginning of the Lachin Corridor.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MFA: Specific timeframe, details of FMs’ meeting postponed in December being discussed with Russia
The ministry responded to a written inquiry by NEWS.am…
 ARF party official briefs European Parliament member on security situation around Armenia
Hagop Der Khatchadourian received a delegation headed by Loucas Fourlas…
 Deputy FM, European Parliament member underscore EU monitoring mission deployment in Armenia
Paruyr Hovhannisyan received a delegation led by Loucas Fourlas…
 Armenia FM, Russia deputy FM discuss regional security issues
Ararat Mirzoyan and Mikhail Galuzin held consultations in Yerevan…
 Explanation made regarding Armenia v. Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan v. Armenia court cases
The parties can submit their observations regarding the preliminary objections submitted by the other party within a period to be determined by the International Court of Justice…
 Adam Schiff: There should be sanctions on Azerbaijan
The language of equivalence encourages Baku, the US congressman said…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos