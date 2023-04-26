PACE co-rapporteurs call for restoration of free movement through Lachin corridor

PACE co-rapporteurs on monitoring of Armenia, Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland) and Boriane Ober (Sweden), and Azerbaijan, Jan Liddell-Granger (UK) and Liz Kristoffersen (Norway), called for the restoration of free movement through the Lachin corridor and reminded of the UN International Court of Justice ruling on this issue.
According to the PACE website, the co-rapporteurs stressed that Azerbaijan should take all measures to ensure the unimpeded movement of people, vehicles, and cargo through the Lachin corridor in both directions.
At the same time, they took note of Armenia's statement about its intention to appeal to the International Court of Justice regarding the installation of a checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin corridor on April 23.
We urge Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from any unilateral steps that could further complicate the negotiation efforts supported by the EU at the highest level and through the presence of the EU Mission in Armenia. We call for an intensification of negotiations on border issues and the settlement of all disputes by peaceful means,” PACE co-rapporteurs statement says.
It is noted that PACE rapporteur Paul Gavan (Ireland, UEL) has also sought access to the Lachin corridor to see at first hand the situation on the ground. On April 23, Azerbaijan blocked the bridge on the Khakari River at the entrance to the Lachin corridor and started installing checkpoints.