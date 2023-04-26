News
Russia bears full responsibility for events in Lachin corridor: Secretary of RA Security Council
Russia bears full responsibility for events in Lachin corridor: Secretary of RA Security Council
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Analytics

According to the announcement of November 9, the Lachin corridor belongs to the Russian Federation, and Russian peacekeepers are stationed there. Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the RA Security Council, said in a conversation with Petros Ghazaryan.

"According to the statement of November 9, signed by Azerbaijan, the Lachin corridor has been entirely handed over to the Russian Federation, and at the moment, the Russian Federation bears full responsibility for the events taking place in the Lachin corridor.

Of course, there can be different accusations and statements, but this is reality and, of course, the Russian Federation must act because the 120 thousand Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh will not be subjected to ethnic cleansing because the only purpose of these actions is ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Azerbaijani public is talking about it, to a certain extent at an official level too, by giving ultimatums to Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the Russian Federation must act," he said.

According to the Secretary of the Security Council, if the problem is not resolved through negotiations, Russia must take steps.
