News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 27
USD
387.33
EUR
427.84
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.33
EUR
427.84
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
The threat of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh is urgent: Secretary of RA Security Council
The threat of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh is urgent: Secretary of RA Security Council
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Analytics

The danger of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh has become very acute. Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the RA Security Council, said in a conversation with Petros Ghazaryan.

"After the war in 2020 the peacekeepers of the Russian Federation gave guarantees to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh who were in Armenia that they would provide security, and the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, the people who heard those guarantees, returned there. However, on the ground, these guarantees are not working at the moment and, moreover, at this moment, the threat of ethnic cleansing has become very urgent,"- he said. 

Asked if the security environment has transformed since 2020, Grigoryan said that it definitely has. "Of course, most of our public was not satisfied with the document of November 9, it was a document that documented the situation, it fixed guarantees, the same Lachin corridor, the same Nagorno-Karabakh document, the same line of contact document. They were all architects of security and guarantees that the NK people would go back there, but today we see that system or architecture completely collapsing," he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Russia bears full responsibility for events in Lachin corridor: Secretary of RA Security Council
If the problem is not resolved through negotiations, Russia must take steps...
 PACE co-rapporteurs call for restoration of free movement through Lachin corridor
Co-rapporteurs stressed that Azerbaijan should take all measures to ensure the unimpeded movement of people, vehicles, and cargo...
Artsakh Foreign Minister Meets with MEP Loucas Fourlas
The interlocutors discussed the situation around Artsakh in the post-war period...
 Ombudsman presented to French ambassador human rights violations as a result of blockade of Lachin Corridor
Manasyan referred to the main challenges in the field of human rights protection in Armenia
 Armenia MFA: Specific timeframe, details of FMs’ meeting postponed in December being discussed with Russia
The ministry responded to a written inquiry by NEWS.am…
 France senator: Azerbaijan violated international law by installing checkpoint at Lachin corridor entrance
“The international community must swiftly stand with Armenia,” Pierre Ouzoulias added…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos