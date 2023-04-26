The threat of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh is urgent: Secretary of RA Security Council

The danger of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh has become very acute. Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the RA Security Council, said in a conversation with Petros Ghazaryan.
"After the war in 2020 the peacekeepers of the Russian Federation gave guarantees to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh who were in Armenia that they would provide security, and the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, the people who heard those guarantees, returned there. However, on the ground, these guarantees are not working at the moment and, moreover, at this moment, the threat of ethnic cleansing has become very urgent,"- he said.
Asked if the security environment has transformed since 2020, Grigoryan said that it definitely has. "Of course, most of our public was not satisfied with the document of November 9, it was a document that documented the situation, it fixed guarantees, the same Lachin corridor, the same Nagorno-Karabakh document, the same line of contact document. They were all architects of security and guarantees that the NK people would go back there, but today we see that system or architecture completely collapsing," he said.