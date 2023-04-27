Sanosyan, Barbier discuss tourism development in Armenia’s Gegharkunik, French teaching promotion in province (PHOTOS)

Gnel Sanosyan, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, received a delegation led by Jean-Pierre Barbier, Chairman of the Department of Isere of France, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The minister welcomed the guests, and noted that the Armenian-French relations are very warm and developing at a rapid pace. He emphasized the work being carried out toward decentralized cooperation, in which the existing cooperation between the French Department of Isere and Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province has a unique role.
Minister Sanosyan happily noted the fact of signing the new 2023-2027 cooperation agreement signed between the Department of Isere and Gegharkunik Province, and expressed his support for jointly implementing the points set in this document.
Barbier, for his part, assured that they are ready to strengthen the existing cooperation within the framework of decentralization, and to further expand it by including other sectors—including health care. Also, the head of the French Department of Isere stressed the need to carry out as soon as possible the programs that are being jointly implemented.
During the meeting, the progress of implementation of the programs specified in the agreement, and the possibilities of involving new programs were discussed.
The prospects for the development of tourism in Gegharkunik, especially hiking tourism, promoting the teaching of French in the province, as well as the course of many other programs were also discussed.