Armenia President's Office to get government funding to buy new technical equipment
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

At Thursday's cabinet meeting, the Armenian government decided to allocate 32 million drams (approx. US$83,000) for the purpose of modernizing and improving the technical equipment of the President's Office.

In the explanation of this decision, it is stated that in order to acquire the respective equipment, the President's Office organized a procurement procedure based on the Law on Procurement, and as a result, procurement contracts were signed—and will be signed, the total amount of which is 32 million drams.
