Turkey party leader: We will retire Erdogan on May 14 evening

Azerbaijan FM thanks US for ‘returning Armenia to the negotiation table’

‘South Azerbaijan’ organization is founded with objective of harming Iran statehood

Artsakh President receives new commander of Russian peacekeeping troops Karabakh

Milan Academy Junior Camp to take place in Armenia, leading companies to come together to assist provinces’ youth

Opposition lawmaker: There may be complete shortage of liquefied gas in Armenia soon

Opposition MP: Armenia trucks stuck in Georgia for days

France FM: Paris welcomes Baku's peaceful initiatives on Nagorno-Karabakh issue

Armenia PM, Air Arabia CEO discuss prospects for development of cooperation

Setting up of checkpoint on Armenia border is Azerbaijan's sovereign right, Aliyev says

Armenia will soon return to negotiating table, Azerbaijan FM says

Armenia MFA confirms FMs Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting agreement

Daniel Kurkdjian to Nikol Pashinyan: Council of Armenians of France ready to support Armenia government

Zakharova: Agreement reached for Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting in Moscow

Criminal case opened into Azerbaijani shooting at Karabakh Armenian tractor operator

Turkey to impose 130% customs duty on wheat, barley, corn imports

Russia MFA spox: US, France failed bids for role of honest mediator in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization

Armenia sports ministry: Holding Formula 1 in Azerbaijan aims to cover up policy of Karabakh Armenians’ extermination

Zakharova: Important that Armenia contributes to search for mutually acceptable solutions

12 patients in need of urgent surgery transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

China MFA: Xi-Zelenskyy telephone conversation is important step in Ukraine conflict settlement

Armenia PM congratulates Estonia colleague on reassuming this office

Air force object debris found in Poland

Armenia President's Office to get government funding to buy new technical equipment

Armenian premier: We have exceptional budget tax collection figure in April

Pashinyan: Armenia is again considered country with light national debt burden, it is 46% of GDP

Turkey preparing new Anka-3 combat UAV for flight

Armenia premier: Azerbaijan efforts to turn Karabakh into new execution place for Armenians must be stopped

Armenia's Pashinyan: No one should conduct monitoring at Lachin corridor apart from Russia

Armenia government allocates interstate loan to Karabakh

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan is continuously aggravating situation in region

Turkey party leader: We will retire Erdogan on May 14 evening

shamshyan.com: One driver dies hours after major road accident in Armenia

Karabakh FM: We want to know whether Russian side has patience limit

France FM arrives in Azerbaijan

Sanosyan, Barbier discuss tourism development in Armenia’s Gegharkunik, French teaching promotion in province (PHOTOS)

Turkey presidential staff dismisses reports about Erdogan having heart attack

Newspaper: Armenian side not participating in negotiations on new Azerbaijani checkpoint

Skoda reveals schedule for introduction of its novelties

Security Council head: Armenia is in very difficult situation

The threat of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh is urgent: Secretary of RA Security Council

Russia bears full responsibility for events in Lachin corridor: Secretary of RA Security Council

PACE co-rapporteurs call for restoration of free movement through Lachin corridor

Zelensky: Peace will not be achieved at the expense of territorial compromises

Artsakh Foreign Minister Meets with MEP Loucas Fourlas

New commander of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh appointed

Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France will pay an official visit to Armenia

Ombudsman presented to French ambassador human rights violations as a result of blockade of Lachin Corridor

Pope Francis reflects on medieval Armenian monk Saint Gregory of Narek

Kvien reiterates US commitment to supporting Armenia’s progress

ARMBUSINESSBANK Supervisory Board member Gerard Hofmann: Armenia is fantastic, marvelously beautiful country

Armenia flag raised in area of Spain’s Santa Coloma de Gramenet city hall (PHOTOS)

Armenia MFA: Specific timeframe, details of FMs’ meeting postponed in December being discussed with Russia

Turkish presidential spox: Armenia economy will breathe with reopening of Turkey border

France senator: Azerbaijan violated international law by installing checkpoint at Lachin corridor entrance

Stratfor: West's lack of response to checkpoint may prompt Azerbaijan to continue violating ceasefire

ARF party official briefs European Parliament member on security situation around Armenia

Yerevan Garrison Hospital head detained

Uruguay defense minister: Our solidarity with our Armenian community compatriots

Armenia government plans to cancel licensing for sale, import of certain types of alcohol

US ambassador to Armenia visits Matenadaran (PHOTOS)

Argentina defense minister: 108 years after Armenian Genocide we continue to hope that there will be recognition

Russia Federal Security Service announces prevention of terrorism in Simferopol naval hospital

Turkey’s Erdogan says he feels well

shamshyan.com: Man, 31, hospitalized in Yerevan in unconscious state, dies hours later

Russian presidential spox comments on Biden decision to run for second term

Iran supreme leader’s former representative assassinated

Kremlin: Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation around Karabakh

16 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, 11 others return

Borrell: Karabakh Armenians’ rights, security must be ensured

Pashinyan, Putin discuss current situation at Lachin corridor

Armenia appeals to UN International Court of Justice on installing of Azerbaijani checkpoint on Hakari bridge

Macron to Armenia President: I would like to confirm France's support for process of building peace in region

Deputy FM, European Parliament member underscore EU monitoring mission deployment in Armenia

European Parliament: Azerbaijan violated international obligations

By fighting terrorism, Turkey is actually fighting the US, interior minister says

L-410-UVP E20 passenger plane successfully lands at Armenia’s Kapan city airport (PHOTOS)

Turkey defense minister calls Syria talks in Moscow ‘positive’

Quake occurs in Turkey’s Adana

Turkeys Erdogan feels ill on live broadcast, broadcast interrupted

Armenia FM, Russia deputy FM discuss regional security issues

US State Department: Setting up checkpoint by Azerbaijan undermines efforts to establish confidence in peace process

Armenia PM has telephone conversation with European Council head

Yerevan-Kapan-Yerevan test flight to be conducted today

Karabakh FM: Azerbaijanis will probably try to inspect trucks at this moment, then also people

France Senate: There is fire in Armenia and Karabakh but international community’s eyes are in different direction

Canada is deeply concerned about Azerbaijan's establishment of checkpoint in Lachin corridor

Relocation of 28 patients from Artsakh canceled because of Azerbaijan’s deployment of checkpoint

General Singh Rana: India and Iran are working to expand military cooperation

Armenia ombudsperson draws US ambassador's attention to urgency of protecting rights of people living in Karabakh

Gegharkunik provincial governor: Information about closing of Armenia’s Sotk gold mine is not true

NATO Secretary General calls on Georgia to redouble reform efforts

Entry of humanitarian goods from Armenia to Artsakh has been somewhat restored

Sputnik Armenia: Russian peacekeeping force in Karabakh has new commander

Rasmussen: There must be political and economic consequences for Azerbaijan

State minister: Humanitarian goods’, fuel imports to Karabakh completely disrupted

Foreign Minister of Iceland: Free movement through the Lachin corridor must be restored

Biden and Harris have started raising campaign donations

Thomas de Waal: There will be new conflict between Karabakh and Azerbaijan

digiPOS digital terminal from Ardshinbank: cash register in your smartphone

Marukyan: US, France, Russia, EU ready to guarantee implementation of peace treaty to be signed with Azerbaijan?