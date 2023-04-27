Turkey party leader: We will retire Erdogan on May 14 evening

The leader of Turkey's nationalist Good Party has stated that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has no chance of being reelected.
Meral Aksener noted that due to the political opposition’s joining forces, Erdogan has no chance of being reelected, Cumhuriyet daily wrote.
Aksener stressed that according to the results of the elections, Erdogan will be retired on the evening of May 14.
Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 14. Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the joint presidential candidate of the Republic Alliance, whose main rival is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the joint presidential candidate of the opposition People's Alliance. Homeland Party leader Muharrem Ince, and Ata Alliance candidate Sinan Ogan are also running in the presidential election in Turkey.