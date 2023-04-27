Armenia PM: Azerbaijan is continuously aggravating situation in region

Azerbaijan is continuously aggravating the situation in the region; this time, placing an illegal check-passport point in the Lachin corridor connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia. This was announced Thursday by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.
"And if until now the Lachin corridor was closed under the pretext of a fake environmental action, now it has already been officially closed by Azerbaijan. This is a provocative step aimed not only at increasing the tension in the region, but also at deepening the humanitarian crisis established in Nagorno-Karabakh. This time, the international community gave a clear assessment to the installation of the Azerbaijani check-passport point in the Lachin corridor. But it is also important to record the real and deep purpose of this and a number of previous actions [by Azerbaijan]. That goal is to carry out the ethnic cleansing and genocide of the Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians; and this should be the subject of attention of all of us, the international community," Pashinyan added.