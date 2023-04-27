Turkey preparing new Anka-3 combat UAV for flight

The engineers of the Turkish state aerospace company TUSAS are preparing for the first flight of a new combat drone with low radar visibility, the Anka-3, Anadolu Agency informed.
This drone is distinguished by a number of advantages: high speed and large load capacity; it also has low radar visibility, which is made possible by the use of the "flying wing" construction.
"Because the aircraft has neither horizontal nor vertical tails, the visibility decreases considerably. With some extra measures, it is possible to further reduce the visibility," said Bulent Korkem, director of the bureau of unmanned aerial vehicles’ development at TUSAS.
After the tests, combat modules will be installed in the device, they will be prepared for use in real conditions.
This drone can climb up to 13,000 meters, and perform combat tasks at an altitude of 12,000 meters.
"It will have a speed of 0.7 revolutions. If everything goes according to plan, the device will be ready for combat duty at the end of this year or the beginning of the next," Korkem said.