Armenia PM congratulates Estonia colleague on reassuming this office

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent a congratulatory message to Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on reassuming this office.
In his message, Pashinyan noted that he would like to record the high level of political dialogue between Estonia and Armenia and the positive dynamics of their cooperation in domains of mutual interest.
The PM noted that they laud Estonia's readiness to support democratic reforms and governance improvement being carried out in Armenia.
Pashinyan added that they underscore the unconditional support of Estonia, as an important partner of Armenia in Europe, to the further development of the Armenia-EU partnership.