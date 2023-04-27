News
Armenia premier: Azerbaijan efforts to turn Karabakh into new execution place for Armenians must be stopped
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians should become the subject of negotiations between Stepanakert and Baku within the framework of the international format. This was stated Thursday by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

"As for the possible peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, it is obvious that it should have a comprehensible and effective system of implementation guarantees and dispute resolution mechanisms. The parameters of the [Armenian-Azerbaijani] border delimitation should be clearly recorded, and clear mechanisms to exclude any escalation [of tension] should be introduced," the Armenian premier noted.

Pashinyan stated that specific and sincere efforts are required from Armenia and the international community in order to prevent further tension of the situation and to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

"Armenia will continue to make all possible efforts in this regard. But in parallel with these efforts, a broader international presence in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor becomes more and more necessary every day. Azerbaijan's efforts to turn Nagorno-Karabakh into a new place of execution for Armenians must be stopped, and the only reliable way to do this is the presence of representatives bearing a broad international mandate in Nagorno-Karabakh. As a first step [in this connection], it is necessary to send an urgent international fact-finding mission to the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh," emphasized the Armenian PM.
