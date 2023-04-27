News
Show news feed
Pashinyan: Armenia is again considered country with light national debt burden, it is 46% of GDP
Pashinyan: Armenia is again considered country with light national debt burden, it is 46% of GDP
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


Armenia has increased the share of dram debt in the national debt, and it is 40 percent of the total debt. This was stated by Minister of Finance Vahe Hovhannisyan at the cabinet meeting of the Armenian government. He added that this indicator was 28 percent in the previous period.

In turn, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said: "They tell us: 'Wow, we have a [national] debt of more than 10 billion dollars.' But we have to show our citizens that we have a very light [national] debt compared to our GDP. Basically, with 46 percent of the GDP, Armenia is again considered a country with a light [national] debt burden.”

The national debt/GDP ratio of the Armenian government has considerably decreased in 2022, making 46.7 percent instead of the predicted 60.2 percent of the GDP. As of December 31, 2022, this national debt amounted to 3 trillion 969 billion drams, or 10 billion 886 million US dollars.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
