Armenian premier: We have exceptional budget tax collection figure in April
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

In April, we have a historical figure of income tax [collection] and we have an exceptional figure of tax collections of the budget. This was announced Thursday by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

"There are still a few days left in April. And as of yesterday evening, 295 billion drams in tax revenue had already been collected. There has never been a month in the history of the Republic of Armenia when so much money was entered into the state budget of the Republic of Armenia. For example, in 2022, we collected 80 billion drams more tax revenues than planned. In April 2022, we had collected 231 billion drams, and in April 2023, already 295 billion drams, which is an absolute record for all years, all months. From April 1 to 26, [Armenia’s] taxpayers paid 158.1 billion drams in profit tax, which is also a historical record. In April 2022, 98 billion drams of profit tax was paid," said the Armenian PM.
