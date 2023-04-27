News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 27
USD
387.33
EUR
427.84
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.33
EUR
427.84
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
Criminal case opened into Azerbaijani shooting at Karabakh Armenian tractor operator
Criminal case opened into Azerbaijani shooting at Karabakh Armenian tractor operator
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On April 5, five shots were fired from a combat position of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Robert Beglaryan, a resident of Khnapat village of the Askeran region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), who was operating a tractor in a pomegranate field, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Prosecutor's Office.

However, the Azerbaijanis were unable to complete their objective due to Beglaryan hiding.

A criminal case—on charges of attempted murder—has been opened in connection with the aforementioned incident.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Marukyan: US, France, Russia, EU ready to guarantee implementation of peace treaty to be signed with Azerbaijan?
Violating the trilateral agreement signed on November 9, 2020, Azerbaijan has set up a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, tweeted the ambassador-at-large of Armenia…
 MOD: No Armenia military convoy, escorted by Russian peacekeepers, entered Karabakh
Azerbaijan makes false claims…
 Parliament vice-speaker: Armenia stated that Karabakh’s right to self-determination is limited by Azerbaijan’s wish
By accepting the Madrid Principles, Armenia has, in fact, declared that…
 US State Dept.: Ensuring cessation of hostilities, particularly in Karabakh, is of great importance to Blinken
The Department of State representative recalled that the Secretary of State had the opportunity to meet with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan a number of weeks ago on the margins of the Munich Security Conference…
 Karabakh police: Azerbaijanis fire at civilians doing agricultural work
The respective report was passed on to the Russian peacekeeping contingent…
 Karabakh investigative committee: Proceedings launched into another case of shooting from Azerbaijani positions
The respective criminal investigation is in progress…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos