Criminal case opened into Azerbaijani shooting at Karabakh Armenian tractor operator

On April 5, five shots were fired from a combat position of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Robert Beglaryan, a resident of Khnapat village of the Askeran region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), who was operating a tractor in a pomegranate field, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Prosecutor's Office.
However, the Azerbaijanis were unable to complete their objective due to Beglaryan hiding.
A criminal case—on charges of attempted murder—has been opened in connection with the aforementioned incident.