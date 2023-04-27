Turkey to impose 130% customs duty on wheat, barley, corn imports

Starting from May 1, Turkey will imposing a 130-percent customs duty on the import of wheat, barley and corn, according to the respective document signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and published in the Turkish government's Resmi Gazete official newsletter.
But as per the aforesaid document, an exception has been made for Singapore, for which a 16.2-percent customs duty will apply to a part of the products, and for Bosnia and Herzegovina, for which the zero interest rate will be maintained.
Earlier, Polskie Radio 24 had reported, citing sources in Brussels, that the European Commission is ready to ban the supply of Ukrainian agricultural products to Europe. According to the radio station, the European Commission may impose a ban on the import of wheat, corn, sunflower, and sorghum. It is noted that the discussion of this matter is scheduled for 5pm Moscow time during the meeting of the Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis with the representatives of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania, and Ukraine. European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski is also expected to attend these negotiations.