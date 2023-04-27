News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 27
USD
386.43
EUR
426.85
RUB
4.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.43
EUR
426.85
RUB
4.74
Show news feed
Russia MFA spox: US, France failed bids for role of honest mediator in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization
Russia MFA spox: US, France failed bids for role of honest mediator in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The US and the European Union, particularly France, had a bid for the role of an “honest mediator” in the process of the normalizing of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations; judging by the situation that exists now, I believe that they have failed these bids. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, stated this at Thursday’s ministry press briefing.

"The attempts of the French and American partners to convince everyone that they are guided solely by the interests of achieving peace in the South Caucasus are being dismissed by their periodic anti-Russian attacks. Such announcements do not attest to an honest mediator or constructive work. Such expressions strengthen our sentiments that the real aspirations of Washington and Paris are conjunctural and politicized, and are aimed at undermining the positions of Russia, and caring about the fate of the peoples of the region is clearly not included in their plans," added the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
France FM: Paris welcomes Baku's peaceful initiatives on Nagorno-Karabakh issue
"Today there is a chance for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Catherine Colonna stated in Baku…
 Armenia will soon return to negotiating table, Azerbaijan FM says
Speaking about his expectations from the negotiation process, Bayramov emphasized that they should be realistic…
 Armenia MFA confirms FMs Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting agreement
But it still did not say whether it will take place in Russia...
 Zakharova: Agreement reached for Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting in Moscow
"The specific day will be announced later," added the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry….
 France FM arrives in Azerbaijan
“France knows how important it is to preserve peace in the region,” Colonna noted…
 Security Council head: Armenia is in very difficult situation
The security mechanisms that were supposed to protect us are not working now...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos