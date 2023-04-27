Russia MFA spox: US, France failed bids for role of honest mediator in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization

The US and the European Union, particularly France, had a bid for the role of an “honest mediator” in the process of the normalizing of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations; judging by the situation that exists now, I believe that they have failed these bids. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, stated this at Thursday’s ministry press briefing.
"The attempts of the French and American partners to convince everyone that they are guided solely by the interests of achieving peace in the South Caucasus are being dismissed by their periodic anti-Russian attacks. Such announcements do not attest to an honest mediator or constructive work. Such expressions strengthen our sentiments that the real aspirations of Washington and Paris are conjunctural and politicized, and are aimed at undermining the positions of Russia, and caring about the fate of the peoples of the region is clearly not included in their plans," added the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry.