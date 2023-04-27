Daniel Kurkdjian to Nikol Pashinyan: Council of Armenians of France ready to support Armenia government

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Thursday received Daniel Kurkdjian, the Chairman of the Council of Armenians of France, the Honorary President of Grant Thornton Armenia, the Prime Minister's Office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The PM praised the activities of the Council of Armenians of France in the context of strengthening Armenia-Diaspora relations, promotion of partnership, as well as development of the potential of the French-Armenian community.
In turn, the chairman of the Council of Armenians of France thanked premier Pashinyan for his high assessment and referred to the programs implemented by this organization. He noted that the Council of Armenians of France is ready to support the government of Armenia and get involved in the development of the country, the implementation of the national agenda, and the implementation of democratic reforms.
The interlocutors exchanged views on cooperation issues. In this regard, the Prime Minister emphasized the active cooperation with the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia.