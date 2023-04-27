News
Armenia MFA confirms FMs Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting agreement
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia does not yet confirm that the meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place in Russia, but notes that there is an agreement of this ministerial meeting.

"There are agreement and proposals. We will inform about the place and date of the meeting later," Armenian MFA spokesperson Ani Badalyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Earlier today, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, announced that an agreement was reached regarding a meeting in Moscow between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
