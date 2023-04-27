News
Armenia will soon return to negotiating table, Azerbaijan FM says
Armenia will soon return to negotiating table, Azerbaijan FM says
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The minister of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan stated that Armenia will soon return to the table of negotiations on the settlement in South Caucasus.

"Unfortunately, no meetings have been held between the parties since November of last year. But thanks to the persistence of international partners and numerous appeals, it is expected that Armenia will return to the negotiating table in the near future," Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday at the press conference held after his talks with visiting French FM Catherine Colonna.

Speaking about his expectations from the negotiation process, Bayramov emphasized that they should be realistic.

"It is not an easy process. Conducting regular negotiations is a very important next phase and step in this process. Therefore, we [i.e., Azerbaijan] support and welcome this process, we will participate in it, and will do everything to advance the peace process," said the Azerbaijani FM.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
