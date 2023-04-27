Armenia PM, Air Arabia CEO discuss prospects for development of cooperation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Thursday received Air Arabia CEO Adel Abdullah Al Ali, the Prime Minister's Office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Pashinyan highlighted the partnership between the Armenian government and Air Arabia in civil aviation, within the framework of which Fly Arna airline was established in Armenia and operates effectively.
The premier noted that the Armenian government is interested in further deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation.
The CEO of Air Arabia, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with their collaboration with Armenia, noted that it has great potential for development, and expressed readiness to Air Arabia to continue and expand joint programs.
The parties discussed the prospects for the development of Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group.
And in the context of the strengthening of civil aviation and the increase of tourist flows, the increase in the amount of passenger transportation, the continued improvement of service quality, the expansion of the geographical scope of flights, and several other matters were addressed.