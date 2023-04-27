News
France FM: Paris welcomes Baku's peaceful initiatives on Nagorno-Karabakh issue
France FM: Paris welcomes Baku's peaceful initiatives on Nagorno-Karabakh issue
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Baku has taken a peaceful initiative in the Armenian-Azerbaijani issue, and Paris welcomes it, said French foreign minister Catherine Colonna, who arrived in Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

Within the framework of her visit to Azerbaijani capital Baku, she met also with her Azerbaijani colleague, Jeyhun Bayramov.

"Today there is a chance for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Azerbaijan has come up with a peaceful initiative, and France welcomes it... There is a strong base of bilateral relations between France and Azerbaijan, there is cooperation in various domains of culture, education, economy, cosmology," Colonna stated during Thursday’s joint press conference with Bayramov.

After her meetings in Baku, the French FM will arrive in Armenia’s capital Yerevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
