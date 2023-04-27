Opposition MP: Armenia trucks stuck in Georgia for days

Armenian truckers and farmers report that they cannot export agricultural products to Russia for days. Armenian opposition MP Garnik Danielyan wrote about this on Facebook.

"Georgia informs that the Russian side has made a decision to ban the entry of Armenian trucks.

"Armenian trucks have stopped in Georgia for days, waiting for any explanation.

"As a result of all this, the greenhouse farms [of Armenia] can suffer serious losses. And in the coming months, when the season of apricots and other fruits starts, this branch of agriculture may be completely at risk.

"In connection with the issue, I have sent inquiries to the Ministry of Economy and the SRC [(State Revenue Committee)] [of Armenia].

"The Armenian side should demand explanation and apply all necessary measures to provide an urgent solution to the problem," the opposition lawmaker added.