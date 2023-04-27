News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 27
USD
386.43
EUR
426.85
RUB
4.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.43
EUR
426.85
RUB
4.74
Show news feed
Opposition MP: Armenia trucks stuck in Georgia for days
Opposition MP: Armenia trucks stuck in Georgia for days
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Economics, Society

Armenian truckers and farmers report that they cannot export agricultural products to Russia for days. Armenian opposition MP Garnik Danielyan wrote about this on Facebook.

"Georgia informs that the Russian side has made a decision to ban the entry of Armenian trucks.

"Armenian trucks have stopped in Georgia for days, waiting for any explanation.

"As a result of all this, the greenhouse farms [of Armenia] can suffer serious losses. And in the coming months, when the season of apricots and other fruits starts, this branch of agriculture may be completely at risk.

"In connection with the issue, I have sent inquiries to the Ministry of Economy and the SRC [(State Revenue Committee)] [of Armenia].

"The Armenian side should demand explanation and apply all necessary measures to provide an urgent solution to the problem," the opposition lawmaker added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia-Karabakh alternative road to open Saturday, will be fully equipped by summer
Its dirt road was ready about 20-25 days ago, said the press secretary of the Ministry Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia…
 Putin calls to speed up Dagestan-Azerbaijan-Iran route construction
Also, the president of Russia called on businessmen to direct funds to the construction of the North-South Corridor, too…
 Bayramov: Azerbaijan-Nakhchivan railway opening will become important component of North-South project
The opening of regional communications, including railway communication between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan…
 Lavrov: We expect concrete agreements on use of railway from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan
The Russian FM said that he and his Azerbaijani counterpart talked about the progress of the negotiation process aimed at unblocking transport and economic routes in the South Caucasus…
 Iran and Russia reach agreement on construction of Rasht-Astara railroad within 3 years
He added that the project completes the 162-kilometer north-south corridor from Bandar Abbas...
 Asia Nikkei: Russia and Iran will discuss creating a trade route with India to circumvent sanctions
the new trade route would negate some of the sanctions effect...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos