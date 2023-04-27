News
Milan Academy Junior Camp to take place in Armenia, leading companies to come together to assist provinces’ youth
Milan Academy Junior Camp to take place in Armenia, leading companies to come together to assist provinces' youth
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Milan Academy Junior Camp is coming to Armenia and will host 160 from the regions of Armenia, to offer unique opportunity to train with some of the world’s best coaches led by Claudio Zola.

Ameriabank’s initiative to invite Milan coaches and the international camp to Armenia has brought together Tashir Group, Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine and Team Telecom Armenia. The camp will be held under the slogan “Let’s score today tomorrow’s goal together”.

Eligible participants are boys and girls aged 11-15 from the regions of Armenia who have participated in the Armenian  championships, play for regional football clubs and have demonstrated outstanding performance.

The official camps of AC Milan, annually welcomes thousands campers during the months of June, July and August from Italy, the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, China, Japan and many other countries.

This first-of-its-kind camp in Armenia will be held at the Football Academy in two shifts, from May 28 to June 1 (Shift 1) and from June 3 till June 7 (Shift 2).

For more details, please watch the video.
