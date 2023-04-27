Artsakh President receives new commander of Russian peacekeeping troops Karabakh

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Thursday received Colonel General Aleksandr Lentsov, the newly appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in Artsakh, the president's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Welcoming the newly appointed commander, President Harutyunyan emphasized the role of the Russian peacekeeping troops in the current military and political situation, ensuring the security of the people of Artsakh and stability in the region. Both sides underscored the need for steady implementation of the provisions of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020.

The President of Artsakh conveyed the expectation of the Artsakh authorities from the Russian peacekeeping troops that in a short period of time, the removal of all obstacles to the bilateral communication between Artsakh and Armenia and security will be ensured, in accordance with the obligations assumed by the tripartite statement.

The activities of the aforesaid Russian peacekeeping troops, the lifting of the Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh, maintaining of the regime of the Lachin corridor, guaranteeing of the normal functioning of vital infrastructure, and several other matters also were discussed during the meeting.