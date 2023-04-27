Azerbaijan FM thanks US for ‘returning Armenia to the negotiation table’

Thanks to the efforts by the United States, the authorities of Armenia have decided to return to the dialogue with Azerbaijan, the latter’s foreign minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, announced.
According to him, Azerbaijan will continue negotiations with Armenia to settle all issues peacefully.
"We express our gratitude to the US. We will participate in the peace process and do everything possible to advance it," Bayramov said, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.
The Azerbaijani FM claimed that his country had already taken a number of steps towards peace with Armenia.