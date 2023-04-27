News
Nikol Pashinyan received French Foreign Minister: They discussed situation around Lachin corridor
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received a delegation headed by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on April 27.

Pashinian emphasized the special attitude and attention Armenia pays to Armenian-French relations, the press service of the Armenian government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"I am very pleased with the dynamics we have in our relations, which are at a high level and have the potential for growth. I would like to express special gratitude to the President of France, to you, and to the French government for the attention paid to the problems of our region, in particular, to the crisis around Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor," the Armenian Prime Minister added.

The French foreign minister mentioned that she was visiting Armenia for the first time and sent Macron's friendly greetings.

"France is a friend of Armenia; we have a lot in common with Armenia. We support Armenia in the implementation of the ongoing reforms. We support you in the search for a just and lasting peace," the French minister said.

Issues related to the further development and strengthening of cooperation between Armenia and France in various fields were discussed.

The two sides touched upon the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the situation around the Lachin corridor, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
