France FM: It was very rich meeting with Armenia PM for peace treaty with Azerbaijan

It was a very rich meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for an Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty. Catherine Colonna, the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs wrote this on Twitter.
“Full support from France in this path of peace that he has chosen,” the French FM added.
Entretien très riche avec le Premier Ministre arménien en vue d'un traité de paix #Arménie #Azerbaïdjan.
Plein soutien de la France dans cette voie de paix qu'il a choisie.