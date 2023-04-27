News
France FM: It was very rich meeting with Armenia PM for peace treaty with Azerbaijan
France FM: It was very rich meeting with Armenia PM for peace treaty with Azerbaijan
It was a very rich meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for an Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty. Catherine Colonna, the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs wrote this on Twitter.

“Full support from France in this path of peace that he has chosen,” the French FM added.
