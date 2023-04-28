News
Armenia ruling party initiative group holds meeting, PM presents government 2022 program performance
A meeting of the initiative group of Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract Party (CCP) was held Thursday, we learn from the party's Facebook page.

The chairman of the CCP Board, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, presented the key points of the report on the progress and results of the implementation of the Armenian government program for 2022 and answered the questions of those in attendance to the meeting.

Also, a report on the parliamentary debates on the implementation of the aforesaid government program and their public reactions was presented.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
