Newspaper: When was Lachin corridor handed over to Russia?

Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: SCS [(Security Council Secretary)] Armen Grigoryan concluded [his] anti-Russian campaign with a startling statement on H1 [state-funded television] the previous day. He said that according to the tripartite statement [of November 9, 2020], the Lachin corridor "belongs" to the RF [(Russian Federation)], "and the Russian Federation bears accountability for all the events taking place in the Lachin corridor."
However, it is said in the text of the statement of November 9: "The Lachin corridor (5 km wide) which will ensure the communication between Nagorno Karabakh and the Armenia and at the same time will circumvent the city of Shushi, shall remain under the control of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation."
From the SCS’s statement, it can be assumed that the RA authorities later edited the November 9 text, giving the Lachin corridor to the RF, but did not inform the public about this.