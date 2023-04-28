France FM visits Armenia's Jermuk city

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Major General Edward Asryan, has lauded the EU monitoring mission’s work in Armenia, Armenpress reported.
“Definitely, I highly appreciate the EU monitoring work in the Republic of Armenia. With this work the Azerbaijani military are more restrained. The work is done very well along the borders of Armenia,” Asryan said during a meeting with visiting French foreign minister Catherine Colonna in Jermuk city.
Colonna also described the cooperation between Armenia and the EU monitoring mission to be very positive.
“This work gives positive results for us. It enables us to get information through the monitoring work on the ground that is useful for the EU members. This is a monitoring mission, not an armed mission, the purpose is to monitor the situation. But in any case, that presence enables to reduce tension,” the French FM said.