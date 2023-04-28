Army General Staff Chief: I appreciate EU monitoring mission’s work in Armenia

I definitely appreciate the work of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Edward Asryan, told this to reporters in Jermuk city.
"We resolve at a proper level all the issues, problems that have arisen. First of all, we undertake the provision of their military security, both when working in the area and during transportation, and we collaborate also on the other tasks set before us. Based on the results of our work in the three-month period, I can also say, regarding the monitoring mission, that they are fulfilling the task set before them," said the chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.
To the remark that it became known that the EU monitoring mission was passing information on its patrols to Azerbaijan, and asked whether this not a concern for Armenia, Asryan responded: "The implementation of such work is beyond the functions of the [Armenian] Armed Forces, and I do not have this information."