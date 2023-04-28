News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 28
USD
386.43
EUR
426.85
RUB
4.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.43
EUR
426.85
RUB
4.74
Show news feed
Army General Staff Chief: I appreciate EU monitoring mission’s work in Armenia
Army General Staff Chief: I appreciate EU monitoring mission’s work in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


I definitely appreciate the work of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Edward Asryan, told this to reporters in Jermuk city.

"We resolve at a proper level all the issues, problems that have arisen. First of all, we undertake the provision of their military security, both when working in the area and during transportation, and we collaborate also on the other tasks set before us. Based on the results of our work in the three-month period, I can also say, regarding the monitoring mission, that they are fulfilling the task set before them," said the chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.

To the remark that it became known that the EU monitoring mission was passing information on its patrols to Azerbaijan, and asked whether this not a concern for Armenia, Asryan responded: "The implementation of such work is beyond the functions of the [Armenian] Armed Forces, and I do not have this information."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
France FM: We want negotiations to begin, with international community support, between Karabakh and Azerbaijan
Colonna said the obstruction by Azerbaijan of movement along the Lachin corridor is unacceptable…
 Armenia army General Staff chief to France FM: Azerbaijanis wanted to occupy Jermuk city
Asryan showed Colonna in the city how far the Azerbaijanis have penetrated into the sovereign territory of Armenia as a result of their military operations on September 13-14 of last year…
 Armenia army General Staff chief: Work being done to gain advantage over Azerbaijan in some directions
Currently, I consider the border situation to be relatively stable…
 France FM visits Armenia's Jermuk city
Colonna spoke with the chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, who lauded the EU monitoring mission’s work in Armenia…
 Netherlands ambassador: Azerbaijan has occupied Armenia territory (VIDEO)
Armenian Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan thanked for this addressed statement…
 France FM: It was very rich meeting with Armenia PM for peace treaty with Azerbaijan
“Full support from France in this path of peace that he has chosen,” Colonna added...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos