Armenia army General Staff chief: Work being done to gain advantage over Azerbaijan in some directions

Currently, I consider the border situation to be relatively stable, but violations of the ceasefire regime are being recorded in the direction of Syunik, Gegharkunik [Provinces]. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Edward Asryan, told this to reporters in Jermuk city.
"Moreover, the goal of the adversary's [i.e., Azerbaijan] violation of the ceasefire regime is always to keep the situation tense, but it is under control from our side," he added.
And when asked about the situation in Tegh village of Syunik, whether it was possible to push the Azerbaijanis back from Armenia’s territories, the chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces responded: "In the direction of Tegh, yes. The armed forces of Armenia are already in contact conditions with the adversary. Also, we have our created front line, the positional system, we are perfecting, improving, day by day we are carrying out relevant work to further improve and take an advantage over the adversary in some directions. In other areas, the [Armenian] armed forces are fulfilling the tasks set before them."