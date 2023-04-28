Armenia army General Staff chief to France FM: Azerbaijanis wanted to occupy Jermuk city

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Edward Asryan, showed at the very positions to visiting French foreign minister Catherine Colonna in Jermuk city how far the Azerbaijanis have penetrated into the sovereign territory of Armenia as a result of their military operations on September 13-14 of last year.

"I will show in the immediate area what danger the adversary's presence in the territory of Armenia poses for the city of Jermuk. The total surface penetrated area is 60.06 square kilometers, with a front of about 11 kilometers, a depth of about 8 kilometers. According to our assessment, the armed forces of Azerbaijan were aiming to attack the city of Jermuk and inflict serious economic blows on Armenia.

"Moreover, after the end of the 44-day military actions [in 2020], their steps had begun since May 12, 2021. At that time, the actions resembled the fulfillment of tasks with the use of soft power, whereas on September 13-14, 2022, they were military aggression against Armenia," said, in particular, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.

He added that Armenia suffered both human and territorial losses as a result of these military actions.

"Currently, the adversary is located in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia in an area of about 139 square kilometers," Asryan added.

Also, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces showed the French FM where the Azerbaijani positions were before the military aggression of last September and where they are now.