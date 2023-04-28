News
Russia, China defense ministers hold unscheduled talk within Shanghai Cooperation Organization framework
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The defense ministers of Russia and China, Sergey Shoigu and Li Shangfu, on Friday discussed—within the framework of the consultation of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) participating countries—matters of mutual interest.

But according to the protocol, this talk between the defense ministers of Russia and China in New Delhi, where the consultation of the defense ministers of the SCO participating countries takes place, was not planned in advance.

Before the start of the consultation and during the breaks of the meetings, Shoigu and Li exchanged views on the matters of interest to the two parties.
