shamshyan.com: Shootings in Gyumri, 15 cartridges fired from assault rifle found at the scene
shamshyan.com: Shootings in Gyumri, 15 cartridges fired from assault rifle found at the scene
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Shots were fired Friday in Shirak Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 9:40am, the Police received a report that shots were fired in Gyumri.

The police officers who were dispatched to scene found about 15 cartridges fired from an assault rifle, as well as traces of gunshots on the iron and glass parts of a pavilion.

The investigation department launched criminal proceedings into this incident.

Also, the police and the investigation department are finding out if anyone was affected by these shots.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
