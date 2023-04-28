News
Petition to international community on behalf of Karabakh Armenians is posted on change.org
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The "NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh" movement, on behalf of the entire population of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), posted a public petition on change.org, demanding “a stop to Azerbaijan's policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide of Armenians in Artsakh and an assurance of the implementation of the November 9, 2020 Tripartite Declaration.”

The petition addressed to the co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, the member states of the UN Security Council, the President of the Russian Federation, who is also the head of the country implementing a peacekeeping mission in Artsakh, and the Armenian Prime Minister, states that since the November 9, 2020 signing of the tripartite declaration by Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia, Azerbaijan has regularly violated and continues to violate a number of the document’s provisions with impunity: namely, by killing the residents of Artsakh, occupying new territories, shooting at civilians engaged in agricultural work, keeping Artsakh under blockade since December 12, 2022, and setting up a checkpoint on the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor on April 23 of this year, thereby completely cutting off Artsakh's connection with the outside world.

The petition notes that taking into account the current situation, the entire population of Artsakh demands the “withdrawal of Azerbaijani armed forces from Armenian territories occupied after November 9, [2020], full observance of the ceasefire regime, immediate unblocking of the [Lachin] corridor, the provision of uninterrupted communication with Armenia through the 5-km-wide corridor, the dismantling of the Azerbaijani checkpoint, and assurance of the right of captives and refugees to return to their homeland.”

As per this petition, if “the addressees do not take active steps to fulfill the aforementioned points within 7 days of the publication of this public petition-demand, we will have to resort to all necessary means and methods to protect our right to live in the homeland and the future of our children.”

The English version of this petition is accessible and can be signed here.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos