Armenia Investigative Committee head to Netherlands ambassador: Joint efforts will ensure development of cooperation

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Argishti Kyaramyan, on Thursday attended the reception at the embassy of the Netherlands in Armenia, on the occasion of the Dutch national holiday, the King's Day.
In his message addressed to Nico Schermers, the ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia, Kyaramyan congratulated the staff of the embassy and the people of the Netherlands on the occasion of the Dutch National Day.
In particular, the chairman of the Investigative Committee emphasized the high level of warm relations formed between the law enforcement systems of Armenia and the Netherlands, and expressed confidence that joint efforts will ensure the continued development and expansion of cooperation.