Mher Grigoryan: Netherlands is one of Armenia’s leading trade partners among EU countries

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan on Thursday participated in the event dedicated to the King's Day, the national holiday of the Netherlands, during which he delivered remarks, the government of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The deputy PM, on behalf of the Armenia government, congratulated the government and the friendly people of the Netherlands on the occasion of the Dutch National Day, and wished the King of the Netherlands good health, and the friendly people of the Netherlands—peace and prosperity.
Also, Grigoryan emphasized that the Netherlands is one of the leading trade partners of Armenia among the European Union countries, and said mutual efforts should be made to further develop the Armenian-Dutch trade and economic cooperation.